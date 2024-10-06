Man United unhappy with Erik ten Hag’s handling of two players as Thomas Tuchel waits in the wings

Erik ten Hag to be replaced by Thomas Tuchel? (Photos by Octavio Passos, Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to evaluate the possibility of changing manager during the international break if Erik ten Hag suffers another poor result and performance in today’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Man Utd board view the international break as a good time to potentially make a change, with that gap in the club football calendar offering any potential new manager more time to settle in and prepare for life at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel is understood to be the main target for the Red Devils, with the club having already spoken with the German tactician during the summer before ultimately deciding to stick with Ten Hag and give him more time. Tuchel is also known to be keen for another chapter in the Premier League, so this remains an option to watch.

As previously reported, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is also a serious candidate if the club do decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag concerns behind the scenes at Manchester United

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that there remain some serious reservations about some of Ten Hag’s decisions with this United squad in recent times. While results and performances have clearly not been good enough, there is also real concern behind the scenes about the manager’s struggles to get the best out of summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, while a lack of playing time for Alejandro Garnacho has also been met with surprise.

The United board have been clear for some time with Ten Hag, not only asking for higher-level performances but also hoping for a change in the attitude of the manager in controlling the squad.

On top of the potential change in manager, United are also looking ahead to January and making a new left-back one of their priorities, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell at the top of their list.

Chilwell was also considered by MUFC during the summer as it’s been clear for some time now that he’s no longer in Chelsea’s plans, so this looks again like being a concrete opportunity for the January window.