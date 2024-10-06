Financial Fair Play could be key as Barcelona linked with stunning Erling Haaland transfer

Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been linked with Barcelona as a top target for summer 2025, but Fabrizio Romano has called for calm amid all the latest transfer speculation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed Haaland’s future, insisting that nothing would be decided now as the Norway international remains fully focused on Man City.

On top of that, Romano says it would be just making stuff up to comment on Barca’s summer 2025 plans now, as there will be so many factors to consider before then, particularly how their Financial Fair Play situation is looking by then.

One imagines all the top clubs in the world would love to have a talent like Haaland on their books, but the 24-year-old will also no doubt be happy with how things are going for him at the Etihad Stadium, where he’s put in so many world class performances and won plenty of trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Erling Haaland to Barcelona?

Still, Haaland and many other top players would find it hard to say no to Barcelona, so is this something City fans should perhaps keep an eye on for the future?

“Erling Haaland – Barcelona have been linked with Manchester City’s star player in the Spanish press, but my honest feeling is that predicting what Barca will do now for summer 2025 would be completely made up stuff,” Romano said in today’s column.

“It will depend on Financial Fair Play and on how this season goes. It’s still early October. At the club, they’re absolutely not working on this kind of big deals for summer 2025 now. Haaland is only focused on Man City, there’s nothing concrete ongoing at all – I can guarantee that.”

Overall, it seems like MCFC have little to fear here, but Haaland is one of the best players in the world, so these stories are perhaps unlikely to completely go away any time soon.