Manchester United dealt more bad injury news as key player hobbles off against Aston Villa

Harry Maguire went off injured (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been dealt more bad injury news as Harry Maguire hobbled off at the end of the first half of today’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have had a number of major injury problems in recent times, with key figures like Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw missing a lot of games last season in particular.

Then, even more frustratingly, Leny Yoro picked up a bad injury just after moving to Old Trafford this summer, meaning he’s yet to play a competitive game since his move from Lille.

Now there’s more bad news as Maguire clearly couldn’t carry on playing at Villa Park today, with the video below showing how he had to be helped off the pitch not long before half time…

Bad news for Harry and Manchester United @ViaplayFotball pic.twitter.com/EHrbaByFI4 — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) October 6, 2024

Maguire isn’t always an automatic starter for Man Utd, but he remains an important squad player for the club, and made it into Erik ten Hag’s first XI today before having to be subbed off.

Harry Maguire injury blow for Manchester United

Thankfully for United, they invested in defenders this summer, with Matthijs de Ligt one of the main names coming in.

Yoro will also hopefully be back in action soon after his injury, but it’s clearly a blow to lose Maguire, who has mostly responded well to his change in role at the club in recent times.

The former Leicester City man joined in a big move and was made club captain not long after joining, but he’s now more of a rotation player and has done the job professionally, always giving his best when he has made an appearance.

MUFC fans will just have to hope today’s injury isn’t as bad as it looked, though he certainly appeared to be in a lot of pain and discomfort.