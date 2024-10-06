James Ward-Prowse given red card for bizarre and blatant cheating vs Chelsea

James Ward-Prowse was sent off vs Chelsea (Pictures from ViaPlay)

Nottingham Forest are down to ten men away to Chelsea in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge after a truly bizarre James Ward-Prowse red card.

The England international will surely have no complaints after this very blatant attempt at cheating, as he tried to prevent a Chelsea attack by just diving down and grabbing the ball!

Watch the video below as Ward-Prowse just gets desperate before being given his marching orders by the referee, and possibly blowing this game for Forest, who had gone 1-0 up and who still, at the time of writing, have a chance of coming away from today’s trip to west London with a point, even if their task has been made that much harder…

James Ward-Prowse red card ? pic.twitter.com/3pgHfdSbqp — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) October 6, 2024

James Ward-Prowse red card sums up his recent decline

Ward-Prowse had been a star performer at Southampton and there will have been many fans and pundits expecting him to perhaps get the chance to join a big six club at some point.

Instead, the 29-year-old ended up at West Ham last summer, but he spent just one season there, joining Forest on loan for this campaign after some below-par displays at the London Stadium.

Ward-Prowse is clearly not the player he once was, but it’s still a shame to see him resorting to a silly red card offence like this.

Forest fans will not be thanking him if it turns out to be too much for the team to hold on to this 1-1 draw whilst a man down against this in-form Chelsea side.