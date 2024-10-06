Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea have both held talks over £58m wonderkid transfer

Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca (Photos by Julian Finney, Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Wolves, Everton, and Chelsea, have been closely monitoring the development of 18-year-old Santos sensation Joao Pedro Chermont, CaughtOffside understands.

Following their relegation from the top division last season, Santos are now open to offers below the talented young right-back’s £58million release clause to alleviate their financial difficulties.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that both Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to make opening bids for the Brazilian starlet, with the two London clubs having already engaged in discussions with Chermont’s inner circle.

Scouts from Premier League clubs have been spotted observing Chermont in a number of recent games, and it seems he’s clearly impressed potential suitors, with Arsenal and Chelsea ready to step up efforts to try to snap him up.

Joao Pedro Chermont transfer: Will the wonderkid join Arsenal or Chelsea?

It looks like Chermont could make the Premier League his next move, but it will be interesting to see if he chooses Arsenal or Chelsea for the next step of his career.

The Gunners are further ahead in their project, with the club really going places under Mikel Arteta, so it could be that Chermont would be tempted to see if he could make the breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium, even if there would be a lot of competition for places.

Chelsea, by contrast, have had a difficult few years, and it remains to be seen if their long-term project will work out as planned, but they are at least handing opportunities to young players like this, so Chermont might view it as a good move for his development.

Additionally, CaughtOffside understands that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on Chermont’s progress, so it could be that they’ll end up joining the race, even if the interest is currently most advanced from Arsenal and Chelsea.