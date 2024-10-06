Jhon Duran is a name on everybody’s lips in English football as the Aston Villa star continues to impress at Villa Park but TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole thinks the striker will be off if he does not become a starter soon.

The Colombian star is the support forward for Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery‘s team and this season, the 20-year-old has earned himself the super sub tag having netted six times within just 297 minutes of action. This averages out at around a goal every 50 minutes, which is a sensational return for a striker.

Although Duran is very happy with the attention he is getting at present, that won’t last long as the Colombia international will want to be starting from the off.

Chelsea and West Ham pursued the Villa star this summer and others are likely to make a move in 2025 if his situation with the Birmingham club doesn’t change.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues were close to signing Duran before the Euros in June with talks said to have reached the advanced stages with Aston Villa.

The agreement was a swap deal, which would see unwanted star Conor Gallagher move to Villa Park. However, the England star rejected the move and therefore, the deal collapsed.

The West London outfit never signed a number nine during the latest transfer window, which leaves a spot open for the Colombian talent to join in 2025.

Joe Cole thinks Jhon Duran could leave Aston Villa if his situation doesn’t change

Speaking on TNT Sports recently, Joe Cole has admitted that he thinks Duran could leave Aston Villa in 2025 if he doesn’t become a starter for Emery’s side at some point this season.

The pundit said via GIVEMESPORT: “I think he’ll go and become a major starter or at Villa. That’s the other thing though, if Villa don’t start him soon, he’s going to be thinking: ‘Well, I’m going to go somewhere else and start’, because there is a good handful of clubs all around Europe who would take him and make him their number nine.”

Chelsea will be keeping an eye on the youngster’s situation, but there is still a long season ahead for Duran to make his mark.