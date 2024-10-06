(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jonny Evans has admitted rumours surrounding the future of manager Erik ten Hag have been ‘on the minds’ of Manchester United’s players.

The Red Devils are currently enduring their worst-ever Premier League start, with just eight points on the board from seven games so far, leaving them in 14th place.

With Man Utd only finishing eighth last season, there is now immense pressure on manager Ten Hag, who arguably is only still in a job thanks to EFL Cup and FA Cup wins across his first two seasons in charge.

Although they were blunt in attack, Man Utd can at least take heart from a solid defensive display away at an in-form Aston Villa side on Sunday.

However, that result still leaves them five without a win across all competitions since their 7-0 thrashing of League One Barnsley in the EFL Cup in mid-September.

Erik ten Hag sack rumours weighing on Man Utd players

Veteran defender Jonny Evans was a shock inclusion in United’s starting line-up on Sunday, but acquitted himself well and was named man of the match by Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher.

Evans was asked after the match at Villa Park how the United players feel about the rumours regarding Ten Hag’s future. The Northern Irishman admitted the speculation is taking its toll.

“It does affect the players. It’s on our minds too,” Evans admitted (via BBC Sport). “I think the more experience I’ve got in my career I’ve made sure I do everything to be ready and give everything I can to the team.”

That said, Evans was pleased with the ‘spirit’ his teammates showed at one of the Premier League’s toughest destinations right now.

“That was the important thing to show the spirit in the team. Everyone competed as much as they could. That’s a pleasing thing to see,” Evans added.

“You never have everyone available throughout the season. It’s important everyone coming in is ready to go when they’re ready.”

