Jordan Henderson tipped to make England return in January; former club interested

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Jordan Henderson has started less than half of Ajax’s league games this season.

The 34-year-old joined the Dutch giants 10 months ago following a brief spell with Al-Ettifaq.

However, despite returning to European football; the continent he conquered during his 12 years with Liverpool, Henderson’s stint with Ajax has failed to live up to expectations.

The ex-England international is playing a bit-part role for Francesco Farioli and could be set to leave the club in the New Year.

Jordan Henderson: Sunderland keen to re-sign Ajax midfielder

According to a recent report from The Sun, the former Liverpool captain has suitors back in England, including Championship side Sunderland.

The Black Cats are on a mission to win promotion back to the Premier League, and Henderson, who spent 13 years at the Stadium of Light, is an option to come in and help their title push.

As things stand, Sunderland sit top of the Championship table with 19 points after nine games.

Henderson’s experience, both domestically and internationally, would prove invaluable to Regis Le Bris, who hopes to be the man to guide the club back to the big time for the first time since 2017.