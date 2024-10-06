Arsenal injury scare as in-form player to be “assessed” and sit out upcoming games

Kai Havertz in action for Arsenal (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been dealt some worrying injury news as Kai Havertz is set to miss upcoming international matches for the German national team due to a knee problem.

According to Fabrizio Romano, posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Havertz will be assessed by the Gunners and sit out the upcoming international break.

This could just be Arsenal being cautious after they lost Martin Odegaard to a bad injury during the last international break, but one imagines fans will be a bit concerned by this update as Havertz has been such an important player for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season.

See below for the Havertz injury news from Romano’s X post…

??? OFFICIAL: German Federation inform that Kai Havertz will be out of the upcoming games against Bosnia and the Netherlands with knee problem. He will be assessed by #AFC staff in the next days and won’t travel with the national team. pic.twitter.com/8OgHw6Jxs3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2024

Arsenal signed Havertz before the start of last season and although it took the former Chelsea man a bit of time to get going, he’s now surely one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheets.

Havertz scored again for Arsenal yesterday as they beat Southampton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, while he’d also found the back of the net in their previous win over Paris Saint-Germain in the midweek Champions League game.

Kai Havertz injury would leave Arsenal with limited options

While it still isn’t clear how serious this is for AFC, it perhaps serves as a reminder of their lack of depth in attack, with Gabriel Jesus not looking like much of a backup at the moment.

Leandro Trossard can also play up front but tends to better out wide, and the same is probably true of Gabriel Martinelli, while Eddie Nketiah was sold in the summer after previously being kept in reserve precisely for situations like this.

There’ll be some Arsenal fans who’ll have been keen for the north Londoners to sign a striker in the summer, and if Havertz’s injury ends up being serious perhaps this will push the club to get something done in that position in January.