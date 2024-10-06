Chelsea ‘express serious interest’ in signing ‘Road Runner’ speedster who tormented them last season

Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new wide-attacker and have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as the ideal target.

The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive breakthrough with Dortmund and is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

His electrifying pace and dribbling ability make him one of the hardest attackers to stop, and watching him in full flow is an honour for any neutral.

However, for Dortmund, their number 27’s eye-catching development has its downsides.

Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi

Attracting unwanted attention from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, Ademyemi is rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar… And it isn’t just the Reds who are interested.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have ‘expressed a serious interest’ in signing the Munich-born winger in a deal that could reach £42 million (€50 million).

The Blues have been scouting the 22-year-old but are already familiar with him following his game-winning performance against them nearly one year ago.

History of tormenting Blues

Hosting the London outfit in the Champions League Round of Last 16 last season, Adeyemi scored the game’s winner, and although his strike was cancelled out in the return leg after Chelsea went on to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate, the winger’s first leg performance didn’t go unnoticed.

Speaking after last year’s match against Chelsea, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic compared Adeyemi to Loony Tunes character ‘Road Runner’ in reference to his speed across the ground.

“Meep! Meep!” the Dortmund boss told TNT Sports.

“This is the quality of Karim. It was a corner kick, and we defended it quite well; it was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration…”

If the Blues are to land Adeyemi, it would be fair to assume it’d be at the expense of Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukraine international continues to fall down Chelsea’s pecking order and, amid interest from Marseille, is a contender to leave Stamford Bridge in the January window.

During his two years at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium, Adeyemi, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 74 games in all competitions.