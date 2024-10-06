(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face competition from five other Premier League clubs for the signature of Brazilian midfielder Ederson, according to reports.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Ederson in recent months but failed to sign a defensive midfielder over the summer, also missing out on Spain international Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool’s failure to strengthen through the middle has ended up working in their favour, providing the platform for Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch to thrive and finally establish himself at Anfield.

But the 19-time English champions continue to be linked with Ederson, although it’s looking like they could now face fierce competition for the Atalanta man.

Liverpool to face competition for Ederson

According to TBR, scouts from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were in attendance in Gelsenkirchen to watch Ederson in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Ederson put in another strong performance in that match, completing 94% of his passes and playing five passes into the attacking third, while winning three of his five contested ground duels and making five recoveries.

Despite not watching Ederson against Shakhtar, TBR report that Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs also ‘fond’ of the 25-year-old, who is thought to be valued at £50m by Atalanta.

Top photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images