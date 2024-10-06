Sky Sports pundit says only “Harry Potter” can fix Man United as Ten Hag replacements discussed

The future of Erik ten Hag is a major talking point ahead of Man United’s trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon as the Dutch coach could be replaced over the international break if his side loses again.

The start to the 2024/25 campaign has been very underwhelming for the Manchester club with the Red Devils currently sitting in 14th in the Premier League table with two wins from six.

The English giants have also failed to win both of their UEFA Europa League games and on Thursday, Ten Hag’s men threw away a 2-0 lead against FC Porto to require a last-minute goal to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Following Man United‘s 3-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham last Sunday, the talk heading into this week was that Ten Hag needed results against Porto and Aston Villa to save his job.

The Dutch coach has failed the first step and now faces an even harder task on Sunday as Unai Emery’s men are flying having seen off Bayern Munich mid-week with a 1-0 win.

Sky Sports pundit thinks only “Harry Potter” can save Man United

Discussing Ten Hag’s position ahead of the Aston Villa clash on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd feels that the only thing that could save the Dutch coach’s job at Man United is that there is no clear candidate for the role.

Names such as Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter have all been linked to Old Trafford in recent weeks but the former QPR star has admitted that only Harry Potter could fix the current squad at the Manchester club.

The pundit said on Sky Sports: “You look at this team now and there is so many problems there. The only thing is that there is no manager out there that you’d say ‘Yeah, I definitely want him’. Graham Potter has been mentioned, but he would have to come and do some Harry Potter stuff.”