Manchester United transfer news sees them linked with Bazoumana Toure

There’s been some interesting Man United transfer news recently, with the Red Devils supposedly one of the many top clubs eyeing up Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Toure, though Fabrizio Romano insists it’s still too early to know for sure where the player could go next.

The talented 18-year-old is earning quite a reputation, and Romano has admitted he thinks he’s an interesting and promising talent for the future, though that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s too much to read into Man Utd’s links with him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested that as many as ten clubs have been scouting Toure, so United being mentioned as showing an interest is nothing particularly newsworthy.

The Red Devils will surely have scouts monitoring top young players all over the world, and Toure will just be one of a number of talents they have on their radar.

Fabrizio Romano on the Bazoumana Toure Man United transfer news

During a section on Man United transfer news and Erik ten Hag’s future, Romano responded to questions about the Toure links, saying: “Staying with United, some fans have asked me about the reports in the Swedish media linking the Red Devils with Hammarby’s 18-year-old talent Bazoumana Toure. However, my understanding is that there is nothing concrete happening at the moment, it’s just normal scouting activity.

“For sure, Toure is a very interesting and promising talent so obviously clubs are following him, but not only United – it’s more than ten clubs sending their scouts to follow him, so at the moment it’s just a case of clubs monitoring the player and it’s too early to mention things about his future.”

United often try to sign the best young players around the world and have done well in recent times to promote and develop the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, as well as bringing up players from their own academy.