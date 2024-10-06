(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has hailed the first-half performance of Jonny Evans in Manchester United’s trip to Aston Villa.

Evans was an eye-catching inclusion alongside Harry Maguire in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI on Sunday, ahead of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof, who were all named on the bench.

Prior to the match, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara had made a bizarre comparison between Evans and Man City veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson, who has played just twice in five years for the champions.

“Jonny Evans… I just wanted to be Scott Carson and now I have got to start against Ollie Watkins! Cheers lads,” O’Hara told Sky Sports.

But despite coming up against some talented Villa attackers, 36-year-old Evans acquitted himself brilliantly.

If anything, the Northern Irishman was United’s best player in the first half, heading into the break having registered three tackles, three recoveries and one block, while he won all six of his combined aerial (1/1) and ground duels (5/5).

Carragher hails ‘outstanding’ Man Utd defender Jonny Evans

Evans’ first-half performance was a key reason Man Utd went into half-time level and he certainly caught the eye of another centre-back in Carragher.

“Jonny Evans has been outstanding,” the former Liverpool man said (via BBC Sport).

After an important challenge to stop a Villa breakaway, he added: “A lot of eyebrows were raised when the team news came out today but he’s just stopped a really dangerous attack from Villa.”

Top photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images