€50m Man United talent wants Erik ten Hag to stay “longer” to disrupt unusual pattern

Man United star Matthijs de Ligt has admitted that he wants Erik ten Hag to remain as manager of the Premier League club for “longer” as the Dutch coach’s future at Old Trafford remains under threat.

The opening part of the 2024/25 campaign has been very underwhelming for Man United as the Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and have failed to win any of their two Europa League matches.

Erik ten Hag‘s squad travel to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon knowing that if they suffer another defeat, there could be a new coach in place by the time they get back from international duty.

Ahead of the clash at Villa Park, Man United summer signing De Ligt has stated that he wants his Dutch boss to remain at the Manchester club as he has never had a manager oversee his career for longer than one and a half seasons.

“In my career, I’ve never had a manager for longer than one and a half seasons,” the centre-back told Sky Sports via Fabrizio Romano. “So this is something that I hope I can have now that I have a trainer or a manager who stays longer with me as a player.”

Matthijs de Ligt wants Man United to keep faith in Erik ten Hag

Having captured everyone’s attention with his performances with Ajax, De Ligt has not developed into the player many thought he would as the centre-back has been cast aside by both Juventus and Bayern Munich since leaving the Netherlands in 2019.

The 25-year-old joined Man United from the Bundesliga club this summer as part of a €50m deal and has so far struggled with the Premier League giants.

The frequent change of coaches may have played a role in De Ligt’s underdevelopment but it is also certain that Ten Hag will not help his career at Man United.

The Dutch star’s former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is one man linked to the manager’s role at Old Trafford should Ten Hag get the sack, and that is not good news for the centre-back as the German did not fancy the defender whilst the pair were in Bavaria.