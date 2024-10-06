Media hears what was said between Mikel Arteta and Aaron Ramsdale following Arsenal win

Arsenal defeated Southampton 3-1 on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium and the clash saw the Gunners face one of their former teammates Aaron Ramsdale, with Mikel Arteta unveiling what he said to his former player after the full-time whistle.

The Spaniard’s team would surprisingly go behind in the match but that did not last long as Kai Havertz equalised three minutes later before Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka would add two more to earn Arsenal the three points.

Ramsdale was forced to make multiple stops throughout the 90 minutes at his former home and after the full-time whistle, the goalkeeper embraced several of his former teammates.

There was also a hug for Arteta and the Gunners boss revealed to the press after the match what he said to the 26-year-old shot-stopper.

“I wished him all the best,” Mikel Arteta told the media via Sky Sports during his post-match press conference. “I wish him the best and I hope they do [stay in the Premier League], especially for their manager and Aaron as well because they are a very good side.”

Aaron Ramsdale’s time at Arsenal

Ramsdale joined Arsenal during the summer of 2021 from Sheffield United before spending three seasons at the Emirates Stadium. The 26-year-old racked up 89 appearances for the Gunners, keeping 32 clean sheets along the way.

The Englishman became a key part of Mikel Arteta’s dressing room and played a major role in the North London club going close for the title during the 2022/23 campaign.

The arrival of David Raya from Brentford resulted in Ramsdale’s minutes being reduced massively and although he would have loved to have stayed in London, the goalkeeper opted to join Southampton this summer in order to play regularly.