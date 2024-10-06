Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

There are no guarantees Jakub Kiwior will remain an Arsenal player beyond this season which could force Mikel Arteta into signing a replacement.

Starting just 11 Premier League games since the start of last season, Kiwior is a sporadic squad player for the Gunners.

Most of the 24-year-old’s appearances have come from the bench, leaving his long-term future in doubt.

Mikel Arteta identifies possible Jakub Kiwior replacement

Although Arteta also has Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber as options at left-back, the Gunners boss could opt to replace Kiwior in the summer.

The Poland international has three-and-a-half years left on his contract and already has suitors in Serie A, including Inter Milan and Napoli.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, the player at the top of the 42-year-old’s wishlist is Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has played a key role in the team’s Champions League qualifying campaign last season and has picked up where he left off this term.

Featuring in seven La Liga games, although the former Real Madrid academy graduate has registered just one assist, his performances have been key to how Michel wants the side to play.

Losing their number three won’t be something Girona want, but knowing the pull a club like Arsenal, as well as the Premier League, can have on a player, there will be concerns that Gutierrez’s head may be turned.

The defender has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.