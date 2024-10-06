Becoming a “legend” is still the objective for 22-year-old enjoying life at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted that his objective at Stamford Bridge is still to become a Blues “legend” as the 22-year-old admits to enjoying life in West London under Enzo Maresca’s watch.

Caicedo is the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League having completed a £115m move from Brighton during the summer of 2023.

That may have weighted the midfielder down during his first season at Stamford Bridge as the player seen with the Seagulls was nowhere near his best under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The arrival of Enzo Maresca has rejuvenated Caicedo, alongside many other Chelsea players, and the Italian coach’s faith in the 22-year-old has been even greater as the Ecuador international has been handed the captain’s armband on several occasions in the absence of Reece James.

Speaking about this, the midfielder has admitted that he is grateful to his new coach for giving him the armband as it was his dream to one day captain the London club.

“I’m so proud of myself. It’s a dream to be a captain of one of the best teams in the world,” Caicedo told Chelsea.com. “I am so grateful to him for that because without him that would have been impossible.

“It’s a dream come true because I grew up supporting Chelsea. To be a player for Chelsea and for some games to be the captain is so good for me.”

Moises Caicedo wants to become a “legend” at Chelsea

Caicedo has started every Premier League game for Chelsea this season and his performances have improved since Maresca’s arrival.

Being just 22, the Ecuadorian still has plenty of room to develop and the midfielder has the potential to become one of the best in the world in his position over the coming years.

The former Brighton star has stated that his objective is to become a Chelsea “legend”, while also admitting that the new coaching staff at the West London club have helped him gain more confidence and enjoy his football again.

“Now I am more adapted to the club, with the new training staff, which is good. I have more confidence and I’m playing good football,” Caicedo admitted to Chelsea.com. “My teammates also have helped me a lot on and off the pitch. I’m really enjoying it.

“As I said when I arrived here, I would like to become a legend here and that’s what I’m working hard to do every day. That’s the target.”