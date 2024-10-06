(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United need to get Alexander Isak back in action as soon as possible to avoid being a mid-table team.

That’s according to club legend Alan Shearer, who was not impressed by what he saw from his former team in their 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday.

The Magpies controlled 68% possession at Goodison Park, attempted 14 shots and generated 2.05 xG.

However, 0.79 of that xG came thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 35th-minute penalty, with former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denying the England winger on his old stomping ground.

Newcastle were otherwise disappointing in attack, with some nice, flowing passing moves breaking down around the Everton box.

Alan Shearer slates Newcastle United attack

Injuries to Isak and Callum Wilson have meant Eddie Howe has been forced to play Gordon as a centre-forward. The two strikers are worth their weight in gold to Newcastle, who pay them £120,000 and £46,000 per week, according to Capology.

But with the Magpies currently 13th in the Premier League for goals per match (1.1) and 16th for shots on target per match (3.9), they need to get their strikers back in action as soon as possible.

“They were awful in the final third today,” Shearer told Match of the Day (via Newcastle World). “They played some really good football in terms of getting into the final third but their final pass or finish was awful.

“Their attacking numbers are very mid-tableish but having said that, they are sixth in the league. They’ve had no [Callum] Wilson or [Alexander] Isak in the last couple of games. They need Isak fit if they’re going to improve those stats.”

