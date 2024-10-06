(Video) Cole Palmer registers another assist as Noni Madueke equalises against Forest

Chelsea FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by
Credit: S Premier Live.

Noni Madueke has dragged Chelsea level against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues welcomed Nuno Espirito Santos’ Tricky Trees to Stamford Bridge for an important top-half Premier League clash.

Although Enzo Maresca’s men came into the match as the overwhelming favourites to take all three points, the away team took a surprising lead thanks to a 49-minute goal from Chris Wood.

Noni Madueke scores crucial Chelsea equaliser against Nottingham Forest

The Blues wasted no time in hitting back and drawing level though.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool rival Tottenham for £50-60m transfer of “outstanding” Premier League star
The shocking offer Real Madrid are preparing to make Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold
“Outstanding” – Jamie Carragher hails Man Utd’s ‘Scott Carson’ for first-half performance vs Villa

Another creative pass from Cole Palmer allowed Madueke the chance to equalise which, to the home fans’ delight, he did with ease.

Pictures: S Premier Live

More Stories Noni Madueke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.