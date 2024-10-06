(Video) Cole Palmer registers another assist as Noni Madueke equalises against Forest

Credit: S Premier Live.

Noni Madueke has dragged Chelsea level against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues welcomed Nuno Espirito Santos’ Tricky Trees to Stamford Bridge for an important top-half Premier League clash.

Although Enzo Maresca’s men came into the match as the overwhelming favourites to take all three points, the away team took a surprising lead thanks to a 49-minute goal from Chris Wood.

Noni Madueke scores crucial Chelsea equaliser against Nottingham Forest

The Blues wasted no time in hitting back and drawing level though.

Another creative pass from Cole Palmer allowed Madueke the chance to equalise which, to the home fans’ delight, he did with ease.

Pictures: S Premier Live