Exclusive: Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal among transfer suitors for Bundesliga forward

Omar Marmoush Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of in-form Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush at the moment.

The Egypt international has made a superb start to the season, scoring six goals in just five games in the Bundesliga, and seven in eight games in all competitions.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Marmoush has been on the radar of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for some time, while Man Utd, West Ham and Nottingham Forest could also be teams to watch.

United and West Ham may now be preparing to step up their interest in Marmoush ahead of January, with Eintracht understood to be open to evaluating offers for the 25-year-old if they come within the region of €30million.

Omar Marmoush transfer: Will he move to the Premier League?

Marmoush looks like an exciting talent, and it will be interesting to see if he makes the move to English football for the next stage of his career.

United’s interest, however, is perhaps a concern for their current forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – two young players who looked like exciting prospects when they joined, but who have struggled to live up to expectations so far.

Marmoush could perhaps replace Hojlund and Zirkzee, with sources also telling CaughtOffside about some concern about the performances of the latter under Erik ten Hag.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal and Liverpool really need new attacking players, but Marmoush could surely be a useful option to add depth for both clubs.

The Gunners have Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka in fine form, but there’s perhaps not much in the way of backup behind those players, with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling not looking like ideal long-term options.

LFC, meanwhile, might do well to think about replacing the inconsistent Darwin Nunez, while there’s also the fact that Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract.