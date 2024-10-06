Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

PSG are concerned with their goalkeeping options and have therefore identified Manchester City’s Ederson as a possible transfer target.

Luis Enrique has three senior goalkeepers among his options including Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 6’4″ shot-stopper has been at the Parc des Princes since his controversial free transfer from AC Milan in 2021. However, although the 25-year-old arrived in the French capital tipped to continue as one of Europe’s best keepers, his performances in recent months have declined.

Disappointing in his latest Champions League showing against Arsenal, Donnarumma was beaten twice as the Gunners ran out deserving 2-0 winners.

PSG join Saudi clubs in hunt for Ederson

Consequently, according to Fichajes, the Ligue 1 giants are assessing their options and monitoring Ederson as a possible replacement for the struggling Donnarumma.

City’s number one came close to leaving the Etihad in the summer after Al Nassr presented him with an almost too-good-to-turn-down offer. Although the 31-year-old opted to stay in Manchester for this season, his long-term future remains shrouded in mystery.

Likely to be pursued by clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League again, Ederson is also a target for PSG.

The Brazilian, who, according to Spotrac, earns £100,000-per week at City, will be out of contract in 18 months time, and failure to extend his stay could force City into negotiating a summer deal to avoid losing him for free the following year.

During his seven years at City, Ederson has kept 157 clean sheets in 341 games in all competitions.