The shocking offer Real Madrid are preparing to make Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Dani Carvajal’s recent injury has forced Real Madrid to intensify their pursuit of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Carvajal suffered a significant injury during his most recent outing for Madrid. The 32-year-old tore his ACL after he collided with Yeremy Pino in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 league win over Villarreal.

Set for a prolonged period on the sidelines, Carvajal’s unfortunate setback will lead to Los Blancos upping their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old full-back will be out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, which is the driving force behind the 15-time European champions’ interest.

Failure to extend his contract will see the Liverpool academy graduate eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with any club outside of England from January.

Real Madrid preparing Trent Alexander-Arnold January offer

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, although Madrid had been eyeing a potential free transfer in the summer, Carvajal’s injury means they’re now prepared to make the Premier League outfit an offer in the winter window.

Given his contractual situation, Alexander-Arnold’s current valuation is not an accurate reflection of his ability and position among the sports’ best attacking full-backs — and Madrid know that, which is why they’re only willing to offer Liverpool £10 million (€12 million).

Despite Liverpool’s initial stance that they won’t negotiate with Madrid in January, failure to extend their number 66’s deal may force them into making a decision that not so long ago seemed unfathomable.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ first team in 2016, Alexander-Arnold, who his senior debut at the age of 18, has directly contributed to 102 goals in 319 games in all competitions.