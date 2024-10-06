Spurs player ratings vs. Brighton: Johnson decent but Udogie and Solanke poor

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Brighton and Hove Albion ended Spurs’ five-game winning run.

On an excellent run, including a 3-0 win over Manchester United last weekend, Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites came into Sunday afternoon’s Premier League matchup at the AMEX Stadium as one of the country’s most in-form teams.

However, putting in a memorable performance, Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls completed a remarkable comeback to ensure all three points stay on the south coast.

Brighton complete brilliant 3-2 comeback

Wales’ Brennan Johnson continued his impressive form and fired Spurs into the lead after 23 minutes with James Maddison doubling the side’s advantage less than 15 minutes later.

However, despite the Londoners emphatic opening 45 minutes, Brighton came flying out of the blocks in the second half and wasted no time hitting back.

A 48-minute strike from Yankuba Minteh gave the home crowd hope with Georginio Rutter levelling the scoreline from close-range just 10 minutes later.

Veteran forward Danny Welbeck then fired the home team into an unlikely lead which they managed to hold on to.

Spurs player ratings:

Guglielmo Vicario — 3.5

Failed to keep Brighton out, especially in the second half when the Italian saw his net rippled on three occasions.

Pedro Porro — 4.0

Failed to offer much of a threat going forward and wasn’t particularly effective in defence.

Cristian Romero — 4.0

Ineffective in defence.

Micky van de Ven — 4.0

Struggled to contain Brighton’s attack.

Destiny Udogie — 3.5

Lost his discipline in the second half.

Rodrigo Bentancur — 4.0

Didn’t offer much in the middle of the pitch.

Subbed off for Yves Bissouma after 79 minutes.

Dejan Kulusevski — 4.0

Started well and looked lively but quickly disappeared as Brighton took control. Disappointing.

James Maddison — 5.5

Started brightly and got himself on the scoresheet in the first half but, like his teammates, failed to keep the momentum going.

A side from his 37 minute goal, the English midfielder was disappointing and will be expected to put in a much better performance next time out.

Subbed off for Mikey Moore with five minutes to play.

Timo Werner — 4.0

Disappointing performance again from the German. Failed to create anything significant.

Subbed off for Pape Matar Sarr after 79 minutes.

Brennan Johnson — 6.0

His individual form continued after he netted his sixth goal in six games but the Welshmen’s efforts weren’t enough.

Dominic Solanke — 3.5

Quiet all afternoon. Failed to add to his recent goalscoring heroics against Manchester United.

Subs:

Pape Matar Sarr — N/A

Yves Bissouma — N/A

Mikey Moore — N/A

Brighton’s brilliant 3-2 comeback has propelled them up to sixth in the table on 12 points with Spurs, staying on 10 points, slipping down to ninth.