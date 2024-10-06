Before Julen Lopetegui was appointed, Tim Steidten reportedly want Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler to lead West Ham United, as reported by the Sun on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, Hurzeler was one of Steidten’s several contenders to succeed David Moyes. But because of his age, he didn’t tick all the boxes.

Managers like Sergio Conceicao and Ruben Amorim were also mentioned in the list but West Ham hierarchy chose to appoint a more experienced manager.

The Hammers made a major shake up in their squad after the exit of David Moyes. New management signed nine players in summer and Lopetegui is struggling to gel the new team together thus far.

Meanwhile Hurzeler has made a positive start to his life in Premier League with Brighton, collecting nine points from the first six games.