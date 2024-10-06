Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images.

Toni Kroos has personally recommended Real Madrid sign Joshua Kimmich.

The 34-year-old retired following the conclusion of this summer’s European Championship in Germany and wants to help his former club fill the void he’s left.

Although Los Blancos have a wealth of talent on their books, including Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, replacing Kroos’ experience is an almost impossible ask.

Toni Kroos tells Real Madrid to sign Joshua Kimmich

The former midfielder, who lifted 23 major honours, including five Champions League trophies, believes Carlo Ancelotti should pursue compatriot and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old German, also linked with Liverpool, is one of Europe’s most coveted defensive midfielders. Known for his all-round ability, Kimmich’s role for Bayern makes the side tick.

Without questioning his importance, there are concerns over the midfielder’s future at the Allianz though. Out of contract at the end of the season and yet to sign an extension, Kimmich will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of Germany from January.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, Madrid, following Kroos’ recommendation, are among the sides interested in poaching the 2019-20 Champions League winner.

The prospect of losing Kimmich is one Bayern’s fans won’t want to face. The 29-year-old has been a key figure since joining from Stuttgart nearly a decade ago.

Featuring in 398 matches in all competitions, Kimmich, who has has lifted multiple major trophies including eight Bundesliga titles, has scored 42 goals and registered 106 assists.