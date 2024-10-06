Tottenham’s Technical Director Johan Lange has admitted that everyone at the club feels “proud” having beaten some of Europe’s biggest clubs to Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin.

The Premier League club signed both players during the January transfer window with Dragusin joining the North London outfit immediately from Genoa, while Bergvall would meet up with the rest of the Spurs squad during the summer once his season with Swedish side Djurgardens was over.

Tottenham have made young players a priority as they want these stars to grow under Ange Postecoglou’s watch and become a great team over time.

The signing of these two talents was a big deal for the London club admits their Technical Director Johan Lange as many other of Europe’s elite teams had an interest but they chose to join the Lily whites.

Speaking about the two January signings, Lange told The Standard: “Everyone at the club should feel proud that those two players, one had the opportunity to go to Bayern, one had the opportunity to go to Barca, and they chose to come here. That’s a huge compliment to everyone at the club.”

Tottenham are going places under Ange Postecoglu

Although results have been good overall, it has been a mixed season so far for Tottenham and Postecoglou but things have improved on the field of late. The North London club currently sit eighth in the Premier League table but a win over Brighton on Sunday could see Spurs move up to fifth.

Fans of the London club have taken fondly to their Australian coach and are enjoying the entertaining football being played under the former Celtic boss.

However, Tottenham can sign all the young players they want and show promise, but Postecoglou needs to win trophies and once he does that, elite players may view Spurs as an attractive place to play their football.