Video: Tottenham are a more exciting club than Man United admits former Red Devils star

Former Tottenham and Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that watching Spurs gives him “more excitement” than the Manchester club at present as the two Premier League clubs experience opposite trajectories. 

The North London outfit are a team on the rise under Ange Postecoglou’s leadership as the Australian coach continues to build a young team which plays very attacking and entertaining football.

As for Man United, the Manchester side are a club that have been stagnant for years and look to be heading nowhere but down whilst Erik ten Hag is at the club.

The Dutch coach is on the verge of losing his job at Old Trafford and a defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday could be the final straw for the Red Devils’ board.

Speaking ahead of the clash, former striker Dimitar Berbatov has been speaking about both of his old clubs and the 43-year-old has admitted that he prefers to tune into Tottenham matches at present as they play much better football.

“At the moment for sure watching Spurs gives me more excitement; how they play, attacking football, taking risks, creating chances, scoring goals,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“United, unfortunately at this stage, are not producing the football we all expect.”

This is not an unexpected answer from the Bulgarian, however, it is interesting to see how a former player of both clubs views each team’s current situation given their history in the game.

