Tottenham scouts attended recent Man United match to monitor 20-year-old talent

Porto’s Samu Omorodion put in an eye-catching display against Man United on Thursday night and Tottenham scouts were in Portugal to witness the striker net a brace against their Premier League rivals.

Porto and Man United played out a thriller as part of the league phase of their UEFA Europa League campaigns with Harry Maguire heading in a last-minute equaliser to earn Erik ten Hag’s men a 3-3 draw in Portugal.

The man that tormented the English giants all night was Omorodion as the Manchester club’s centre-backs were unable to deal with the 20-year-old’s physicality.

The striker scored a brace and Tottenham scouts were in attendance to witness it as the North London club have an interest in the Spanish international, reports Football Insider.

Spurs acquired Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth this summer but Ange Postecoglou still lacks options when it comes to number nines. Omorodion has been on fire in Portugal ever since joining from Atletico Madrid during the latest transfer window with the forward producing seven goals across his first six games.

The 20-year-old signed a deal in Portugal until 2029, but that will not stop Premier League clubs from making their move if his current run of form continues.

Chelsea remain interested in Tottenham target Samu Omorodion

Before Thursday night, Premier League fans would have heard of Omorodion as Chelsea pursued the striker heavily during the summer transfer window only for the deal to collapse in the final moments after issues arose.

This paved the way for FC Porto to pick up the Spanish talent and that could now lead to a move to Tottenham.

The report states that Chelsea remain interested in Omorodion but the way things played out over the summer, the 20-year-old is unlikely to make the move to Stamford Bridge as the collapse of their deal did not end amicably.