Liverpool’s stance on Dani Caravajal injury possible hint at Trent Alexander-Arnold future

Credits: Denis Doyle/Getty Images & Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool will not negotiate with Real Madrid over the possible transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos were dealt a huge blow after Dani Carvajal seriously injured his knee during Saturday’s La Liga game against Villarreal.

The 32-year-old collided with Yeremy Pino in the closing stages of Marid’s 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu last night.

Left in tears and later confirming on his Instagram that he had suffered a “serious cruciate ligament injury”, the 32-year-old is set for several months on the sidelines.

Dani Carvajal injury intensifies Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit

Although Ancelotti has Nacho at his disposal; another of Madrid’s most experienced players, there is now an urgent need to replace Carvajal in January.

The player Madrid have been strongly linked with the most has been Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and is a viable option to join the 15-time European champions.

Of course, even with their pull, signing him won’t be easy for Madrid.

Liverpool not interested in January negotiations

Liverpool are expected to do everything they can to keep hold of their homegrown 25-year-old.

Real Madrid are weighing up a possible mid-season approach for the talented full-back but according to Fichajes, will be met with disappointment.

Liverpool will refuse to enter discussions for their number 66 in January — suggesting they’re hopeful the defender will pen a new deal keeping him on Merseyside beyond this season.

If the Reds are to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay, they have to match his sporting ambitions, as well as offer him a deal that puts him closer to top-earner Mo Salah, who, according to Spotrac, picks up a whopping £350,000-per week.

Regardless of Liverpool’s firm stance on Alexander-Arnold’s future, Carvajal’s recent injury certainly adds fuel to a fire Arne Slot hoped to keep under control.