Real Madrid have ace up their sleeve to sign Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid remain interested in signing Liverpool‘s Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer and the La Liga champions plan to use Jude Bellingham to lure the full-back to the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the current season and there has been no concrete signs of a new one being offered to the England international.

That will likely come later in the campaign when the Merseyside club begin to make plans for the 2025 transfer windows but in the meantime, Real Madrid will continue to monitor Alexander-Arnold’s situation with the Premier League outfit.

The full-back is currently impressing under Arne Slot and the Reds’ start to the campaign has been very positive.

Alexander-Arnold will see how things develop at Anfield under the Dutch coach’s watch before making any decision regarding his future, however, Real Madrid’s interest in the Englishman is very serious.

It was reported earlier in the year, that the La Liga champions had an interest in the 25-year-old should he become a free agent in 2025 and according to a new report this week from Relevo, contact has begun between the right-back and the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are believed to have talked to Alexander-Arnold’s team on several occasions to discuss a move in 2025 and the report also states that the defender has rejected a recent contract offer from Liverpool.

This leaves Alexander-Arnold’s future with the Reds in serious doubt as everything remains open at present.

Real Madrid plan to use Jude Bellingham to sign Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have an ace up their sleeve to help them lure Alexander-Arnold away from his boyhood club as the Champions League holders plan to use Jude Bellingham’s close relationship with his England teammate to turn the defender’s head, reports Relevo.

The duo have become close friends in recent years having spent time together away on international duty with England.

Bellingham has already achieved a lot in Madrid winning the Champions League and La Liga in his first season and the Englishman will be using stories of the Spanish giants’ success to convince Alexander-Arnold to move to the Bernabeu next summer.