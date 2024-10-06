West Ham linked with move for in-form ex-Newcastle forward who won Euro 2024 with Spain

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in bringing Spanish forward Ayoze Perez back to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Hammers thrashed newly promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 on Saturday.

However, that result accounts for half of their wins and 40% of their goals scored in the Premier League so far this season, sitting 12th after a poor start under Julen Lopetegui.

While there are defensive issues that need sorting at the London Stadium, West Ham have been hamstrung by some blunt attacking performances prior to the Ipswich win.

It’s clear that even after that result, something needs to change in the final third if Lopetegui is to be a success.

And according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Football Fancast), West Ham have turned their attention to Ayoze Perez.

Ayoze Perez to return to England with West Ham?

Perez will, of course, be a familiar name to fans in England after his spells with Newcastle United and Leicester City, which yielded 63 goals and 29 assists in 309 appearances combined across all competitions.

Now 31 years old, Perez returned to Spain with Real Betis in the summer 2022, going on to register 15 goals and four assists in 59 appearances across all competitions.

Perez made one appearance for the Spain side that won Euro 2024 over the summer, coming on as a late substitute against Italy, before joining Villarreal.

The forward — who can play as a winger, striker or attacking midfielder — has enjoyed a fine start with the Yellow Submarine, netting six goals in seven La Liga appearances this season.

Perez — who notched three goals and four assists in 12 appearances against the Hammers during his time in English football — wouldn’t come cheap, with his Villarreal contract running until the summer of 2028.

