33-year-old free agent rejects chance to join Leeds United immediately

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United will reportedly come up short in their effort to sign former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and free agent Christoph Kramer.

That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claims the Whites would like to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

However, set to be disappointed, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s recent report claims the German midfielder will reject the Championship side’s impending approach.

“The YEP understands any Leeds approach attempting to lure the 33-year-old on a short-term deal is likely to be rejected with the player’s intention to remain in Germany where he has appeared regularly as a television pundit, following a decade-long spell with Borussia Monchengladbach,” the outlet said.

Well, that’s that then.

During his nine years with Gladbach, Kramer, who has represented Germany on 12 occasions, scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 288 games in all competitions.