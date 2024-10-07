Alan Shearer makes Liverpool Premier League title prediction after Crystal Palace win

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool continued their brilliant form this season after yet another win at the weekend.

The Reds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, thanks to a first half goal from Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot’s team are currently top of the league, ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, the two teams who have competed for the league title in the last two seasons.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, it looked like Liverpool will take some time to get back to their best but under Slot, they look like a completely different team.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker asked Alan Shearer if he feels that Liverpool can challenge for the league title this season.

Shearer responded:

“They certainly can, absolutely.

“They need to stay clear of injuries, you see a couple that they’ve had today, but I think we’ve seen enough already in the first few games to say that they’ll be strong, it’s a really good start.”

Micah Richards joined the conversation and added:

“The thing is, Chelsea and Arsenal next, that’s when we’re going to judge them,” Richards said. “But they look good, a different way to Klopp, slower-paced, through the lines, slower build-up, all that sort of thing, but they’re doing well.”

A strong start from Liverpool under Arne Slot 💪 Will they be title contenders this season?#BBCFootball #MOTD pic.twitter.com/hRvTZ8cvdE — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 5, 2024

Liverpool’s only defeat in all competitions this season came against Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Without that, they would have a 100% record this season.

Even after that surprising defeat, they are flying high and showing that they can challenge the other top teams.

The most interesting and commendable aspect about their game this season under Slot has been their defensive solidity.

Liverpool defense has been their strength this season

In seven Premier League matches, they have conceded only two goals. The partnership of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate has been rock solid for them.

There are suggestions that Liverpool have not played a top team yet this season in the league and it is true if you look at the league table.

They could challenge for the league title this season but the next month or so will make it much more clear.