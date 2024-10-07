Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has revealed he’s had injury problems recently, saying he’s been playing through the pain in the last two games.

The Argentine has been a key player for Man Utd in the last year or so, but he’s not quite looked himself so far this season, in what has admittedly been a difficult start for pretty much the entire team.

Still, it seems Garnacho’s issues may partly be down to the fact that he’s been carrying a knee problem, which he says will now keep him out of action for the upcoming international break.

See below for Garnacho’s injury update on Instagram today…

Alejandro Garnacho injury could be a major concern for Man United

United fans will no doubt be hoping that this is just a bit of a precaution from Garnacho, as they won’t want to be without the talented 20-year-old for too long.

Garnacho has been an eye-catching performer in this United side, with his development one of the few positives to take from the Erik ten Hag era.

Other attacking players like Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Antony aren’t really firing right now, so Ten Hag will need Garnacho back in the team as soon as possible.

Perhaps this will just be a case of United trying to protect the player with a minor injury during yet another international break, with the busy footballing calendar seeming to lead to so many more serious injuries at the moment.

Rodri and Dani Carvajal are among the big names to recently pick up season-ending injury problems, while Arsenal lost club captain Martin Odegaard during the last international break, so perhaps wrapping Garnacho in cotton wool for the next couple of weeks is a sensible idea for all involved.