“My focus…” – Manchester United transfer target offers possible clue over his future

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has suggested he’s not currently focusing on signing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants amid links with Manchester United.

Davies is due to be out of contract at Bayern at the end of this season, and he’s been quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying he’s just thinking about helping his current club on the pitch.

As noted by Romano in the X post below, the Canada international is edging closer to the end of his Bayern deal, meaning that if he’s not thinking about discussing new terms now, we’re really not too far away at all from the player being able to negotiate a free transfer to a new team for next season…

??? Alphonso Davies on contract due to expire in June 2025: "I'm not focused on that now". "My focus is to stay healthy and to play the game with the club I'm with right now". "I just wanna help Bayern to win", told @archiert1. pic.twitter.com/Em8ACwqUK3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2024

Davies was recently linked with Man Utd by a report from Give Me Sport, and it’s easy to imagine that the Red Devils would understandably be on alert for such a big-name player potentially being available on a free.

Alphonso Davies – the answer to Man United’s left-back troubles?

Davies could also be a fine option for United to strengthen at left-back, with Luke Shaw proving injury prone and unreliable in that position for some time now.

Ben Chilwell is also on United’s radar, but Davies would surely be the superior option if MUFC could strongly enter the race for his signature in the weeks and months ahead.

Bayern fans will no doubt hope there’s still some chance of their club being able to hold on to Davies, who has been a star performer at the Allianz Arena for many years now.

It won’t be easy to replace the 23-year-old without spending a fortune, so it’s a big blow for Bayern if he leaves without even giving them a transfer fee, while he’ll also almost certainly end up strengthening one of their major European rivals.