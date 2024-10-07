Newcastle United star will be allowed to leave if Eddie Howe doesn’t get top four

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Anthony Gordon committed his long-term future to Newcastle United by recently signing a contract extension.

The 23-year-old England international agreed to extend his stay at St. James’ Park and penned a new long-term deal, doubling his salary.

The winger’s new deal came just weeks after he came close to joining Liverpool.

Wanted by Arne Slot, the former Everton man came within touching distance of committing the ultimate Merseyside betrayal.

Anthony Gordon could have unusual release clause in Newcastle United contract

It wasn’t meant to be after the Magpies sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton though. Gordon remained in the north east but Football Insider reckons he could still move on at the end of the season if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Keen to establish themselves as regular European royalty, Newcastle have hopes of returning to the continent’s big time.

However, failure to finish inside the Premier League’s top four could see Gordon allowed to move on in favour of a club that are able to offer him such an opportunity.

Although the winger’s contract does not contain an official European release clause, Football Insider think the Magpies may have verbally agreed to one.

