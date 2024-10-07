Arsenal consider changing one rule at the club and Conor McGregor is responsible for it

Arsenal continued their unbeaten run this weekend after beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka secured the three points for the Gunners, who had gone a goal down because of Cameron Archer’s goal for the Saints.

Even in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s team have done well this season with an away draw against Atalanta and a home win against Paris Saint-Germain.

The win against the French champions involved an incident in the end which could force the Gunners to change one of their rules at the club.

According to The Times, Arsenal are unhappy with how UFC fighter Conor McGregor entered the pitch after the match and they are ready to conduct an internal review.

Club sources have revealed, as per the report, that McGregor was asked to go back inside the Emirates Stadium and was not allowed permission to enter the pitch.

The UFC star visited the Arsenal stadium as a guest of a company called 1 Access.

The legendary fighter was seen with Bukayo Saka on the pitch after the match, trying to practice his moves which even prompted the Arsenal star to say “be careful”.

Arsenal Conor McGregor
Arsenal security ‘asked Conor McGregor to leave’.
Arsenal are looking at the situation deeply and trying to make strict rules regarding the celebrity guests mingling with the players.

Mikel Arteta is not pleased with the McGregor episode at Arsenal

Not only the club is reviewing the situation but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also unhappy with the incident after seeing McGregor practice his moves on the Arsenal attacker.

Arteta feels Saka could have ended up being injured with the moves McGregor were trying on him.

The Gunners are already without captain Martin Odegaard and other players have missed a large part of the season already. An injury to a key player is something that can derail their season.

The Premier League giants are being sensible about the situation and trying to avoid any such scenario again in the future.

