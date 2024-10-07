Worry for Arsenal fans as Man City have £82m budget to sign top players in January

Man City will have a £82m budget available to them should they look to add to their squad during the January transfer window as the Premier League champions look to defend their crown from Arsenal.

The Manchester club remain undefeated this season in all competitions and sit second in the Premier League table with five wins and 17 points.

However, Pep Guardiola‘s side have not been at their best throughout the opening phase of the campaign and were lucky to come away from their clash with Fulham on Saturday with all three points.

This, along with key man Rodri being out for the rest of the season, will start to give the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool hope of winning a Premier League title this season.

Guardiola has used Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic to try and fill the void left by the Spaniard and although they are fantastic going forward, their defensive aspect of the game needs work.

According to Football Insider, Man City would like to find a solution to the Rodri problem from within their current group of players but if that can’t be done, the Manchester outfit will have around £82m to spend during the January transfer window.

Man City continue to monitor the transfer market

Ahead of January, Man City are said to be keeping an eye on the transfer market for any players that could improve Guardiola’s squad.

Football Insider states that the Premier League champions still have the £82m they received for Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer available to spend, which is certainly enough to bring in a top player.

It remains to be seen if City make a move in January as things could develop in a positive way for the Manchester club over the coming months.