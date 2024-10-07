Arsenal have plans in mind regarding Martin Odegaard’s return date

Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

Arsenal are optimistic about Martin Odegaard’s return from injury and hope that the midfielder will be able to return at the end of the month.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners are hoping that the Arsenal captain can play some part for them in their big Premier League clash against Liverpool on October 27th.

The midfielder suffered a long term injury on international duty and since then, he has been unable to play for the Premier League club.

The club have no plans to rush the midfielder back as without him, they have performed considerably well and remained unbeaten in all competitions this season.

The Gunners hope to have the midfielder back after the international break this month.

Jacobs, while speaking to GiveMeSport, reported that the Gunners feel that the Arsenal star is still weeks away from returning.

“Martin Odegaard remains weeks away from being physically fit. And then, of course, you’ve got to get him match fit in addition to that.

“So I’m told at this stage that there’s no rush to get Odegaard back, despite his clear importance to Arsenal, but they want him involved and fit and influencing the Liverpool game in the Premier League, as opposed to Shakhtar in the Champions League, and that comes at the end of October.

“So that’s what the player and club are looking towards to try and get him sharp 100% and ready for that Liverpool game, which still gives him the best part of four weeks.

“But if he needs longer, no undue risk will be taken.”

Arsenal have faced several injury issues this season

Arsenal have been unlucky with injuries to key players this season. New signing Mikel Merino missed the start of the season with an injury he suffered in training.

The likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandri Zinchecko have also missed a large part of this season due to fitness issues but Arteta has done well to increase the depth of the squad and deal with the problems his team has faced so far this season.

Arsenal are third in the league behind Liverpool and Manchester City, one point behind the Reds while on the same point as Pep Guardiola’s side.

They are still unbeaten in all competitions this season and their start in the Premier League and the Champions League shows that once again they are ready to challenge for the biggest honours.