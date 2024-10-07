Report: Arsenal reject approach for player considered crucial by Mikel Arteta

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have rejected an approach for striker Gabriel Jesus from Brazilian side Palmeiras, according to Globo Esporte.

The Brazilian attacker has lost his place in the starting line up at the club since Kai Havertz joined the club.

The German has been leading the Arsenal attack well and that has moved Jesus down the pecking order at the club.

Injury issues have not helped Jesus’ career at the Emirates Stadium since he made a move from Manchester City to join their title rivals.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta still considers Jesus a crucial part of his team and wants to keep the attaker at the club.

There have been suggestions made in the media that the Gunners are looking to make a new signing in the striker position but Arteta has shown faith in his players.

The Spaniard believes that his current attacking options of Havertz, Jesus and Leandro Trossard are good enough to bring the Premier League title back to the club.

Apart from his options in the striker position, Arteta’s team relies heavily on contributions from the wide positions.

Bukayo Saka is the main creative and attacking force in the team and his goals and assists contribution makes the difference for them.

Palmeiras have planned to make another move for Jesus in the future as they feel the attacker will return since he has an emotional connection with the club.

Gabriel Jesus should stay at Arsenal to prove himself

At this stage of his career, Jesus would want to play football at the highest level and a move back to Brazil is something he will not be considering at the moment.

His career at Arsenal has never really taken off and he would be determined to prove himself in the Premier League.

After enjoying success with Man City, the attacker is targeting Premier League glory with the Gunners.