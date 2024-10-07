Premier League manager continues to be linked to Man United amid uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future

Brentford manager Thomas Frank continues to be linked with the Man United job amid uncertainty over the future of the Manchester club’s current boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign as they currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table with just two wins from their opening seven matches.

This follows on from a poor season last time around as Man United finished eighth in the league, in addition to finishing bottom of their Champions League group. The FA Cup win may have saved Ten Hag his job at Old Trafford but still over the summer, other managers continued to be linked to the role.

That is when Thomas Frank’s name popped up and the Danish coach even admitted that it was “flattering” to be in contention for the manager’s role at United.

“First of all I think it is flattering and a recognition of the work I’ve done,” Frank told BOLD. “I’m glad that others are noticing the work we are doing at Brentford. But, having said that, what goes on at Brentford is not a one-man show.”

Months later, the Brentford boss continues to be linked with replacing Ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank remains in contention for the Man United job

Man United’s board are set to meet on Tuesday in London and after their discussions, the future of Ten Hag should become clearer.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, amid uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future, Frank continues to be a candidate for the manager’s role at Man United as the Danish coach has a lot of admirers on the Manchester club’s board.

This would likely come as an underwhelming appointment in the eyes of most Man United fans as people such as Thomas Tuchel are available; however, they would certainly prefer the Brentford boss over Gareth Southgate, who has a lot of friends on Manchester club’s board.