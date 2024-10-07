Chelsea had no interest in signing the player who joined them in the summer

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea were one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window with the club providing Enzo Maresca the financial backing to make new signings.

The Blues bought the likes of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and others to strengthen their squad after their sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

Following the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, big changes were expected at the club and the Blues did not hesitate in overhauling their squad in the summer transfer window.

They did not have interest in signing one of the players they bought in the summer.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea had no interest in signing Felix this summer before they eventually signed him.

The player plays in the same position as Chelsea star Cole Palmer and that is why the Premier League giants were hesitant in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sold midfielder Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid and they initially wanted to sign striker Samu Omorodion from them.

However, the striker went on to join Porto and Chelsea ultimately decided to bring Felix back to the club after he joined them on a loan spell last year.

Chelsea made the right decision to sign Joao Felix

The Blues would feel that they made the right decision to add quality in their creative department with the signing of Felix.

Despite Omorodion playing well for Porto this season, they would be satisfied with how Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have performed and scored goals this season.

The fans are yet to see the best of Felix at the club but the way Maresca has impoved the level of the attacking players, Felix promises to be an exciting prospect for the club.

The new manager has managed to revive the career of Sancho, another summer signing from the club.