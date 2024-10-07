(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea played a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues continued their fine form this season but Forest proved difficult to break down for the Chelsea players and manager Enzo Maresca.

In the final moments of the match, Chelsea and Forest players were involved in an altercation after Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucurella into Blues boss Maresca which resulted in the manager falling on the floor.

Players from both the teams were involved in a massive coming together and the referee had no choice but to take action against them.

Nicolas Jackson was seen raising his hand on Forest player Morato.

According to Football.London, the Blues striker has avoided punishment because the incident was checked by the VAR and it was not considered as violent conduct.

Some might say that the Chelsea striker is lucky to avoid punishment but this comes as a huge boost for Maresca.

After the international break, Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Premier League and the Blues will be without two starters.

Both Wesley Fofana and Cucurella were booked in the heated clash against Forest and after accumulating their fifth yellow card of the season, they both will be suspended for the big match.

Maresca’s team will be fined by the Premier League for getting six or more yellow cards.

Chelsea are unbeaten since losing to Man City

It might not be an ideal result for the Blues but they played against a stubborn and organised Forest side who recently won against Liverpool at Anfield.

Maresca was asked about Jackson’s actions in the bust up.

He said:

“Yes but also someone tried to kick me there. When I fell down, I was there like this and someone arrived.”

The Blues will have their biggest test of the season after the international break since playing Manchester City in the opening match of the season.