‘Not a good teammate’ – Chris Sutton slams Leeds player for what he did against Sunderland

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Illan Meslier’s mistake against Sunderland cost Leeds United a vital three points but Chris Sutton believes what Junior Firpo did after the full-time whistle was worst.

The French goalkeeper failed to stop a simple ball back to him, allowing Sunderland to draw 2-2 and take a point from a game Leeds should’ve won.

And reacting furiously with his number one, full-back Firpo, who thought he’d scored Leeds’ winner 40 minutes earlier, stormed off down the tunnel at the full-time whistle.

And responding to the Dominican Republic international’s actions, pundit Chris Sutton believes the defender’s actions were synonymous with a poor teammate.

“Junior Firpo was really unhappy and stormed down the tunnel,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That’s not a good teammate.

“I didn’t realise Firpo is [Paolo] Maldini at left-back. I’ve seen him make plenty of mistakes. You’ve got to stick together. I would’ve gone and given the goalkeeper a hug.”