Angel dos Santos Aveiro, the son of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been snapped wearing a Manchester United shirt with one player’s name on the back.

The youngster was part of United’s academy during his father’s second stint with the club.

Despite being forced to relocate to Saudi Arabia following his dad’s mega move to Al-Nassr nearly two years ago, Ronaldo Junior is still a fan of the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo son spotted in Alejandro Garnacho shirt

Spotted wearing United’s blue away kit shirt with Alejandro Garnacho’s name and number (17) printed on the back, it is clear the son of Ronaldo loves his dad’s former teammate.

And the feeling is mutral — Garnacho has never been shy is in his admiration for the iconic number seven.

The pair played together at Old Trafford for 18 months before Ronaldo’s switch to Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal international’s influence helped guide Garnacho on his way to becoming one of Erik Ten Hag’s most trusted senior players.

