Lee Carsley loses two big stars for Nations League matches the weekend after picking England squad

Interim England manager Lee Carsley looks set to be without his captain Harry Kane and Ezri Konsa for the Three Lions’ upcoming international matches in the UEFA Nations League after the duo picked up injuries over the weekend with their clubs.

The English coach released his squad for matches against Finland and Greece over the next two weeks on Friday and the big talking point was the inclusion of Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke after seven years away from the national team.

The Spurs striker may get significant minutes in an England shirt during the upcoming international break as the Three Lions are expected to be without their captain Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and the match saw the Englishman substituted during the second half following a collision which required treatment on his right thigh area, reports The Independent.

The 31-year-old walked off of the pitch before being replaced by Mathys Tel, but the signs of him being fit for England did not look good.

Harry Kane is not the only injury worry for England

Kane was not the only England star to pick up a fitness issue over the weekend as Ezri Konsa suffered a hamstring problem during Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Man United on Sunday.

The defender left the pitch during the first half of the clash at Villa Park with Unai Emery confirming his injury after the full-time whistle. “I think it is [his] hamstring,” said the Villa manager via The Independent. “I don’t know if it is big or small.”

This is a big blow for Konsa as the Nations League matches would have been a great opportunity to impress Carsely in an England shirt.

The England boss is unlikely to be able to call upon Harry Maguire to replace the Villa star as the 31-year-old also went off with a fitness issue of his own during the same match.