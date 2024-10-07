Enzo Maresca doesn’t see “any problem” with big issue that could effect Chelsea later in the season

Chelsea received six yellow cards during their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Sunday and that is something manager Enzo Maresca doesn’t see “any problem” with despite the risk of suspensions further down the line.

Caicedo, Palmer, Cucurella, Colwill, Neto and Fofana were all disciplined during the Blues’ contest with Forest and these yellow cards have propelled Maresca’s team to the top of the discipline charts in the Premier League.

Chelsea have more yellow cards than any other English top-flight side with 27, three more than Man United and 15 more than Everton and Brentford – currently the best-disciplined teams in the Premier League.

In addition to this, Marc Cucurella sits top of the player’s chart for yellow cards with five, level with his Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana.

Both will miss the Blues’ next game against Liverpool at Anfield after picking up bookings against Nottingham Forest, yet Maresca does not see a problem with this big issue in his squad.

“I said many times that it is something we need to improve,” the Italian coach told the press via Sky Sports. “But overall, I like the way the team is fighting, I like the way they are becoming a team in these kinds of things, so I don’t see any problem.”

Yellow card issue is a problem for Chelsea

Despite what Maresca says, Chelsea’s disciplinary record is a major issue as seen this weekend.

Cucurella and Fofana’s yellow cards against Nottingham Forest will see Chelsea without two of their starting players for a tough trip to Anfield to play Liverpool after the international break.

This could happen to more important players down the line, for example, Cole Palmer missing a match against Man City or later in the campaign when positions in the Premier League are won and lost.

Maresca needs to get on top of Chelsea’s discipline and although it makes sense what he is saying about showing fight, the Blues cannot be without multiple key players for big games.