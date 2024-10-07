Erik ten Hag spotted arguing with Manchester United coach in another bad result at Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was spotted arguing with one of his main coaches Ruud van Nistelrooy during another bad game for the club yesterday as they could only draw 0-0 away to Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have had a bit of a nightmare in the last week or so, losing 3-0 at home to Tottenham before a 3-3 draw away to Porto, in which they surrendered a 2-0 lead, and then a bore draw at Villa Park yesterday.

That now means Man Utd are winless in their last five games in all competitions, while they’ve won only two of their last nine matches in total. Their tally of eight points also makes this their worst start to a league campaign in 35 years.

So, perhaps it’s not too surprising to see that the club doesn’t look a particularly happy place right now, with Ten Hag and Van Nistelrooy clearly in disagreement about something…

Looks like Ruud and Ten Hag didn't agree on something pic.twitter.com/9xT84ZWxOb — Manchester United Die Hard Fans (@DieHardUtdFans) October 6, 2024

(Video from Sky Sports)

Van Nistelrooy joined United’s coaching staff this summer, but it’s fair to say the numerous changes that have taken place at Old Trafford have not yet had the desired effect.

Can Erik ten Hag survive at Manchester United?

All the attention will now be on Ten Hag, who was pretty fortunate to hang on as United manager this summer after such a poor campaign last term, though he majorly papered over some cracks by beating rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Still, the United board now look like they made a mistake in keeping Ten Hag when they did, and it’s surely only a matter of time before a new manager comes in after this awful start to the season.

Van Nistelrooy himself might even be an option to take over from Ten Hag, with the former United striker previously impressing in a stint as manager of PSV Eindhoven.