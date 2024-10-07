“Closing in on the agreement” – Fabrizio Romano issues important Liverpool update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are progressing in contract talks with two of their defenders; Jarrel Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds won against Crystal Palace at the weekend, continuing their fine start to the season under new manager Arne Slot and staying at the top of the Premier League standings.

It was another fine performance from the Merseyside club, ensuring a 1-0 win thanks to a first half goal from Diogo Jota.

In seven Premier League matches this season, Slot’s team have won six matches and they are currently ahead of rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Reds are now working on new deals for their players as they are planning for the future and making sure they tie players who are crucial for the future of the club to long term contracts.

As reported by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are closing in on the agreement to extend the contract of young defender Quansah, while they have opened talks with Konate after the player has impressed this season.

🚨🔴 Liverpool are closing in on the agreement to extend Jarrel Quansah contract, new deal with pay rise ready. Quansah has already accepted to stay. pic.twitter.com/qooZp2KLqA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2024

🚨🔴 Liverpool have opened talks over new deal for Ibrahima Konaté as he’s considered key part of the project. Discussions ongoing and expected to advance soon as Ibrahima is happy at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/wUbBmQCfSF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2024

Quansah’s rise at the club has been exceptional after the defender made his debut las season under Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager regularly played Quansah in the second half of the season and the player helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup last season.

Ibrahima Konate has been a pillar of the Liverpool defense this season

As for Konate, he started the new season behind Quansah at the club but the French defender soon regained his place and he is now the first choice partner of Virgil Van Dijk.

Konate has been rock solid at the back for Liverpool, with the Reds only conceding two goals in the Premier League so far this season.

In 10 games in all competitions, Slot’s team have conceded just four goals, proving that they have one of the best defenses in Europe at the moment.

It is a brilliant move from the Premier League club to sort out the long term future of two key players.

The Liverpool fans would be hoping to hear similar news regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.